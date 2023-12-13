Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden ignores reporter questions after son Hunter defies congressional subpoena

Biden declines to address son Hunter skipping House deposition

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Biden ignores reporter questions after son Hunter defies congressional subpoena Video

Biden ignores reporter questions after son Hunter defies congressional subpoena

President Biden made brief remarks from the White House ahead of a Wed meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council before sending the press out of the room and ignoring reporters' questions on Hunter Biden skipping a House GOP deposition.

President Biden ignored reporter questions on Wednesday shortly after his son, Hunter, defied a congressional subpoena regarding the family's business dealings. 

The president's scheduled news conference before a meeting of his National Infrastructure Advisory Council was delayed for more than an hour Wednesday until Biden made an appearance, walking out to address members of the press gathered to hear the commander in chief speak from the White House.

Earlier in the day, Hunter Biden had arrived on Capitol Hill — not to comply with his subpoena and be deposed at the House Oversight Committee — but instead to hold a press conference and again offer to testify publicly. He maintained that his father "was not financially involved" in his business, saying there is "no evidence because it did not happen." 

At the White House, President Biden joked with the waiting press to "please say seated," before staying on script about this administration's infrastructure initiatives. 

"Last year I asked this council to ensure that resilience is built into all of our infrastructure projects, including critical sectors like energy, communications, transportation and health care. Together, you delivered, especially on these key challenges," Biden said. "Today, I'm looking forward to hearing about new projects this council will pursue in the coming years as well. So thank you all for being here. I'm just going to ask the press to step out so we can begin our briefing. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you." 

HUNTER BIDEN WILL NOT SIT FOR DEPOSITION BY GOP, SAYS FATHER NOT 'FINANCIALLY' INVOLVED IN HIS BUSINESS

Biden at press conference

President Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House campus, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. He ignored reporter questions about his son, Hunter. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Fox News' Peter Doocy could be heard repeatedly shouting to Biden, "Mr. President, did you watch Hunter this morning?" 

Over the sound of clamoring press, another reporter was heard asking, "Mr. President, should your son have defied the subpoena?" 

Yet, Biden looked at the press and walked away from the podium. 

Biden at the top of his brief remarks championed how two years ago he "signed a law once in a generation investment in our nation's infrastructure and to fix our roads, railroads, bridges, ports, airports, remove every single lead pipe in the country and extend high-speed Internet, advance clean energy, and modernize the electric grid, energy grid."

Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

JOHNSON DEFENDS VOTE TO FORMALIZE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AMID WHITE HOUSE ‘IMPASSE’: 'WE HAVE NO CHOICE'

"Already, we've announced over 40,000 projects in 4,500 communities all across our country. And when folks see these big projects in their hometowns, when they see the cranes up in the air, the shovels in the ground, I really think coming from an area that was shut down — up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the steel mill in Claymont, Delaware, I think it brings them hope," Biden said. "Because it's not just about building an infrastructure. It's about building better infrastructure, stronger infrastructure, infrastructure to withstand 21st century challenges from climate change, cyberattacks to natural disasters to foreign threats, and so much more." 

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to formalize the Biden impeachment inquiry, as Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Republican leadership have accused the White House of "stonewalling" their investigations into the president's alleged involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings.

Jordan and Comer react to Biden defying subpoena

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., speak to reporters after Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On Capitol Hill Wednesday, Hunter Biden "MAGA" Republicans who have "invaded" his privacy, "attacked" his family, and "ridiculed my struggle with addiction." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Republicans say the Justice Department has refused to allow two attorneys to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. They claim the White House sent House Oversight and Accountability Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a letter saying they have no intention of complying with GOP subpoenas and requests for interviews without a formal vote, and the National Archives has withheld thousands of pages of documents and emails.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics