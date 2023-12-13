Biden ignores reporter questions after son Hunter defies congressional subpoena

President Biden ignored reporter questions on Wednesday shortly after his son, Hunter, defied a congressional subpoena regarding the family's business dealings.

The president's scheduled news conference before a meeting of his National Infrastructure Advisory Council was delayed for more than an hour Wednesday until Biden made an appearance, walking out to address members of the press gathered to hear the commander in chief speak from the White House.

Earlier in the day, Hunter Biden had arrived on Capitol Hill — not to comply with his subpoena and be deposed at the House Oversight Committee — but instead to hold a press conference and again offer to testify publicly. He maintained that his father "was not financially involved" in his business, saying there is "no evidence because it did not happen."

At the White House, President Biden joked with the waiting press to "please say seated," before staying on script about this administration's infrastructure initiatives.

"Last year I asked this council to ensure that resilience is built into all of our infrastructure projects, including critical sectors like energy, communications, transportation and health care. Together, you delivered, especially on these key challenges," Biden said. "Today, I'm looking forward to hearing about new projects this council will pursue in the coming years as well. So thank you all for being here. I'm just going to ask the press to step out so we can begin our briefing. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Fox News' Peter Doocy could be heard repeatedly shouting to Biden, "Mr. President, did you watch Hunter this morning?"

Over the sound of clamoring press, another reporter was heard asking, "Mr. President, should your son have defied the subpoena?"

Yet, Biden looked at the press and walked away from the podium.

Biden at the top of his brief remarks championed how two years ago he "signed a law once in a generation investment in our nation's infrastructure and to fix our roads, railroads, bridges, ports, airports, remove every single lead pipe in the country and extend high-speed Internet, advance clean energy, and modernize the electric grid, energy grid."

"Already, we've announced over 40,000 projects in 4,500 communities all across our country. And when folks see these big projects in their hometowns, when they see the cranes up in the air, the shovels in the ground, I really think coming from an area that was shut down — up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the steel mill in Claymont, Delaware, I think it brings them hope," Biden said. "Because it's not just about building an infrastructure. It's about building better infrastructure, stronger infrastructure, infrastructure to withstand 21st century challenges from climate change, cyberattacks to natural disasters to foreign threats, and so much more."

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to formalize the Biden impeachment inquiry, as Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Republican leadership have accused the White House of "stonewalling" their investigations into the president's alleged involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings.

On Capitol Hill Wednesday, Hunter Biden "MAGA" Republicans who have "invaded" his privacy, "attacked" his family, and "ridiculed my struggle with addiction."

House Republicans say the Justice Department has refused to allow two attorneys to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. They claim the White House sent House Oversight and Accountability Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a letter saying they have no intention of complying with GOP subpoenas and requests for interviews without a formal vote, and the National Archives has withheld thousands of pages of documents and emails.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.