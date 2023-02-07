Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union
Published

Biden ignores docs scandal, Afghanistan in State of the Union speech

Graham fumed, 'Not one word about Afghanistan'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt, and Medicare claims Video

Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt, and Medicare claims

Republicans attending President Biden's State of the Union address react with boos over claims former President Trump added 25% of the entire national debt and Republicans want to sunset Medicare and Social Security.

In his second State of the Union address Tuesday evening, President Biden made sure to skip over the fallout from the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, as well as the classified documents scandal in which he's currently embroiled.

"President Biden has apparently forgotten about Afghanistan, but I can assure you the world has not," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted after Biden's speech. 

"Our allies are still shaken by his disastrous withdrawal and our terrorist enemies have been emboldened. Not one word about Afghanistan," he wrote.

Hundreds of Americans were evacuated from Afghanistan after the U.S. military's withdrawal on August 2021 and tens of thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. are still stranded in the Taliban-torn country, despite Biden's promise to keep boots on the ground until we "get them all out."

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address with US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BIDEN REPEATEDLY FELL SHORT OF PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

After the withdrawal was completed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee there were only 100 Americans citizens left in Afghanistan who wanted to leave. The State Department revealed a year later, however, that more than 800 American citizens and at least 600 legal permanent residents of the U.S. were evacuated post-withdrawal.

Biden declining to mention the evacuation and relocation effort is not surprising. He didn't mention it in his first address either, which the White House later attributed to a lack of time. 

BIDEN ONLY MENTIONED CHINA 3 TIMES IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

And while Biden is currently under federal investigation for his handling of classified documents, he made no mention of it Tuesday night.

The FBI has conducted searches of two of Biden's Delaware residences after classified documents dating back to the Obama administration and Biden's time in the Senate were found in several unsecured areas.

The Brookings Institution, a center-left think tank, recommended in an article last week that Biden should essentially ignore the controversy in his State of the Union address, or take what it called "the Clinton approach."

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg)

President Joe Biden shakes hands with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. ((AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

