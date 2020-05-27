Biden says he hopes to announce VP pick around this date

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he hopes to announce his pick for vice president around Aug. 1, just two months before the vice presidential debate scheduled for October.

Speaking during a virtual fundraiser event on Wednesday, Biden said his committee has already interviewed the contenders on his shortlist of candidates, which include California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Massachusettes Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“We're in the process of deciding the basic cut -- about whether or not they really want it. Are they comfortable? They've asked a lot of questions,” Biden said.

CHARLEMAGNE THA GOD DISMISSES BIDEN 'LIP SERVICE,' SUGGESTS KLOBUCHAR AS VP WOULD HURT BLACK VOTER TURNOUT

During a campaign debate in March, Biden vowed to select a woman as his running mate, but a recent controversy drummed up between Biden and black voters who have long-supported his base has placed renewed scrutiny on whether or not he will choose a black female for the ticket.

Biden last week told "The Breakfast Club" morning show host Charlamagne tha God that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Biden quickly apologized for the remarks but has caught flack from African-American activists and pundits, who have called on him to prove to the black community that he is deserving of their vote -- starting with selecting a black woman for vice president.

Biden said Wednesday that he is looking for someone who is "simpatico" with him.

"That means that they don't have to agree with me on everything, but they have to have the same basic approach to how we handle the economy and how we handle everything," Biden said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to make sure that wherever I speak to, whoever I have, has some qualities that I don't possess, as well as is willing to, in fact, tell me the truth, but also do it in a way that is between the two of us, between her and me so that they can, in fact, be completely candid with me, because I want to have people around me that have strengths and capacities I don't,” he added.

The first vice presidential debate is scheduled to be held on Oct. 7, when candidates will take the stage at Salt Lake City’s University of Utah.