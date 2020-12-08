Sen. Kennedy predicts 'tough confirmation' for Biden's HHS pick

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for health and human services secretary, Xavier Becerra, doesn't make sense to Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

"Other than the fact that Mr. Becerra has no health care training, other than the fact that based on his behavior, he celebrates abortion, other than the fact than the fact he wants to take away on-the-job employer-provided health insurance of about 190 million Americans, I guess he’s fine," Kennedy told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

BIDEN'S HHS PICK BECERRA SUED THE TRUMP ADMIN MORE THAN 100 TIMES AS CALIFORNIA AG: HERE ARE SOME OF HIS CASES

"I’m obviously being facetious," the Republican senator explained.

"I think he’s going to have a tough time with confirmation," Kennedy said. "I don’t understand this pick by Mr. Biden."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he would not vote to confirm Becerra, and anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List urged other Republican senators to "stop this unacceptable nomination from going forward."

"Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions," Cotton wrote on Twitter. "He's been a disaster in California and he is unqualified to lead HHS. I’ll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate."

Biden announced Becerra’s nomination on Monday, which was considered somewhat of a surprise.

Before becoming attorney general in California, Becerra served 12 terms in Congress.

As California's AG, Becerra has sued the Trump administration more than 100 times.

Fox News' Evie Fordham and Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.