The annual State of the Union address brings lawmakers together each year for an hour of remarks from the sitting president regarding the state of the nation, birthing some of Congress' most unforgettable moments.

With the 2024 SOTU address approaching on Thursday, March 7, past historical and shocking moments have been resurfaced.

During President Biden's address in 2023, he claimed that Republicans want to sunset Medicare and Social Security, prompting unusually loud shouts and heckling from Republican members.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shouted, "Liar!" at Biden after the comment, while another Republican yelled, "It's your fault!" after he addressed America's fentanyl crisis.

After President Donald Trump delivered his SOTU address in 2020, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stunned Americans when she stood up and tore a copy of the president's speech in half.

When asked why she ripped Trump's speech, Pelosi told Fox that "it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives. I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't."

Similar to Biden in 2023, President Obama was yelled at by a Republican congressman during his address to Congress in 2009.

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., shouted, "You Lie!" during Obama's speech, after the president said, "There are also those who claim that our reform effort will insure illegal immigrants. This, too, is false. The reforms I'm proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally."

Wilson eventually apologized after being criticized by members on both sides of the aisle.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan was scheduled to deliver the annual speech when the Challenger, a space shuttle carrying seven astronauts, exploded 73 seconds into its launch.

Reagan instead delivered a speech from the Oval Office addressing the tragedy.

During the SOTU in 2002, former President George W. Bush declared that Iran, Iraq and North Korea were an "axis of evil."

Bush's statement was criticized by former President Jimmy Carter, who said it was "overly simplistic and counterproductive."

Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address Thursday. The president's speech is occurring much later than in previous years, as they are historically given in January or February.

Fox News' Emily Robertson contributed to this report.