Biden calls himself Harris' running mate during campaign event in Atlanta

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden jokingly introduced himself as Sen. Kamala Harris' running mate during the beginning of his stump speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.

"Folks, my name is Joe Biden, and I'm Jill Biden's husband and I'm Kamala's running mate," he quipped during his second campaign stop in Georgia. "Y'all think I'm kidding don't you?"

President Trump and Republicans frequently try to portray Biden as a "Trojan horse" for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders, D.-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and have suggested — without evidence — that Harris will actually be in charge of the country should Biden win on Nov. 3.

Last month, Harris accidentally referred to economic proposals that would be passed under a "Harris administration."

"A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States," she said, but quickly added: "The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners."

The Trump campaign seized onto Biden's comment on Tuesday.

"Joe Biden confirms what we all know," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, sharing an edited clip of the video. The Trump war room also tweeted out the quote alongside a clip of the video.

Biden made the riff while speaking to a crowd of supporters at a drive-in event in Atlanta on Tuesday. It marked the first time that the former vice president had visited Georgia since he clinched the Democratic Party's nomination.

Georgia has not backed a Democrat for president since 1992 when Bill Clinton beat incumbent President George H.W. Bush.

But the Biden campaign sees an opening for the former vice president in the Peach State as turnout increases among Black voters and the Atlanta suburbs shift away from the Republican Party. According to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics, Trump has a slim 0.4.-percentage-point lead in the state.

“There aren’t a lot of pundits who would have guessed four years ago that the Democratic candidate for president in 2020 would be campaigning in Georgia on the final week of the election. Or that we would have such competitive Senate races here in Georgia. But we do," Biden said. "Because something is happening here in Georgia and across America.”

