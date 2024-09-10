Biden-Harris border crisis: Victims of illegal immigrant crime testify in House hearing

A House hearing on the Biden-Harris border crisis on Tuesday heard testimony from victims of crimes stemming from illegal immigration, including the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl found strangled to death in Texas in June allegedly by two Venezuelan illegal immigrants.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News that the hearing will highlight the "real cost" of illegal immigration in communities across America and the "untold numbers of families who suffered" due to the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies.

"The cost to education systems, cost of health care systems, and the personal loss families have suffered because of the Biden administration, we just now have an open border," Jordan said. "And under the Biden-Harris administration."

Jordan said "moms who lost a loved one because of some violent crime by an illegal migrant" will share their perspectives on the cost of an open border, adding that the Biden-Harris administration "let in 10 million people in three and a half years, 99 on the terrorist watch list."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.