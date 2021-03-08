Biden backs House gun background check bills that would tighten restrictions

The Biden administration said Monday it "looks forward" to working with Congress to strengthen the federal gun background check system and to implement "commonsense" steps to reduce gun violence, urging the House to pass two measures that would "close existing loopholes" in the system.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement of administration policy on Monday.

"Every day, gun violence—community violence, domestic violence, suicides, and mass shootings—takes American lives and forever alters many more," OMB continued. "Last year, we saw record levels of homicides in cities throughout our country, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and Latino communities."

PSAKI CALLS GUN CONTROL A 'PRIORITY' FOR BIDEN ADMIN

OMB said the federal gun background check system "is a proven tool to reduce gun violence and save lives."

"This system, called the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, has kept millions of guns out of potentially dangerous hands," OMB continued. "The Administration encourages the House to pass two bills that would help close existing loopholes in the system."

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and 131 cosponsors this month introduced H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, which would require a background check for every firearm sale.

The legislation would use the current background check process in the U.S. to "ensure individuals prohibited from gun possession are not able to obtain firearms."

And Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and 91 cosponsors introduced the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021, which would further strengthen background check procedures before a federal firearms licensee may transfer a firearm to a person who is not a licensee.

"The Administration looks forward to working with Congress to strengthen the Federal gun background check system and take other commonsense steps to reduce gun violence," OMB said.

The statement comes after White House press secretary Jen Psaki last month called gun control a "priority" for the Biden administration.

"The president is somebody, throughout his career, who has advocated for smart gun, smart gun safety measures," Psaki said. "He is not afraid of standing up to the NRA – he has done it multiple times."

DEM GUN CONTROL BILL WOULD CREATE NATIONAL FIREARM REGISTRY, REQUIRE LICENSING

Psaki said gun control is "a priority to him on a personal level."

The National Rifle Association recently vowed to oppose any push from Biden: "It will be up to these millions of law-abiding gun owners, and millions of NRA members, to make their voices heard in opposition to any infringement upon their constitutional rights."

The NRA did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Psaki’s comments came after Biden, on the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., called on Congress to take action.

"This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call," Biden said in a White House statement Sunday. "We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer."

He added: "Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets."

"We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change," Biden said. "The time to act is now."