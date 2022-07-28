Biden granddaughter Naomi Biden to hold wedding on White House South Lawn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will hold her wedding ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House, the bride-to-be announced Thursday.

First Lady Jill Biden hinted after Naomi's engagement last year that the wedding may take place at the White House. Naomi will marry her fiancé, Peter Neal, on November 19.

"Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited," Naomi announced on Twitter.

Naomi is the eldest daughter of the president's son, Hunter Biden.

The wedding will be the first time a member of the first family has been married at the White House since Tricia Nixon, the daughter of President Richard Nixon, in 1971.

While uncommon, wedding ceremonies at the White House are not unheard of. There have been a total of 18 such weddings in U.S. history, with the first taking place in 1812 and the most recent in 2013 between official White House photographer Pete Souza and his wife, Patti Lease, according to the White House Historical Association.

Naomi had previously announced the wedding would take place at the White House earlier this year, but it was not clear where in the complex it would take place.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.