Joe Biden
Published

Naomi Biden to marry her fiancé at the White House later this year

The wedding is set for Nov. 19

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, will marry her fiancé, Peter Neal, at the White House later this year. 

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," Naomi, 28, tweeted on Monday afternoon. 

Naomi, the eldest daughter of the president's son, Hunter, got engaged last September, she posted on Instagram. 

The wedding will take place on Nov. 19, Fox News has learned. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. first lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi Biden walk from the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2021. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. first lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi Biden walk from the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2021.  (REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger)

"The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months," First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Michael LaRosa told Fox News. 

"Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House," LaRosa said. 

