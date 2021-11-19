Biden ducks question about whether he stands by calling Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden Friday avoided addressing whether he still thinks Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist, on the same day jurors came back with a verdict of not guilty on all counts in the Illinois teen's murder trial.

Biden, who says he did not watch the trial, spoke briefly about the jury's decision.

Biden had tweeted during the presidential campaign a video focusing on white supremacism that included Rittenhouse.

Asked Friday if he stood by characterizing Rittenhouse as a white supremacist, Biden refused to answer and instead just said he stands by the jury's conclusion.

"Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded," Biden said. "The jury system works and we have to abide by it."

During his presidential campaign, Biden shared an image of Rittenhouse in a video he tweeted attempting to link former President Trump to White supremacists.

Following the verdict, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., demanded Biden "publicly apologize" to Rittenhouse for the statement he made in 2020.

"Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse," Cotton tweeted.