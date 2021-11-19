Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden ducks question about whether he stands by calling Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist

Biden says Americans must 'abide' by jury decision in the case

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Biden will 'pay for' characterizing Rittenhouse as a 'white supremacist': Terrell Video

Biden will 'pay for' characterizing Rittenhouse as a 'white supremacist': Terrell

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell says the jury issued a 'just verdict.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden Friday avoided addressing whether he still thinks Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist, on the same day jurors came back with a verdict of not guilty on all counts in the Illinois teen's murder trial.

Biden, who says he did not watch the trial, spoke briefly about the jury's decision.

(AP)

KYLE RITTENHOUSE FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN KENOSHA TRIAL

Biden had tweeted during the presidential campaign a video focusing on white supremacism that included Rittenhouse.

Asked Friday if he stood by characterizing Rittenhouse as a white supremacist, Biden refused to answer and instead just said he stands by the jury's conclusion.

"Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded," Biden said. "The jury system works and we have to abide by it."

During his presidential campaign, Biden shared an image of Rittenhouse in a video he tweeted attempting to link former President Trump to White supremacists.

Kyle Rittenhouse hugs one of his attorneys, Corey Chirafisi, after he is found not guilt on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse hugs one of his attorneys, Corey Chirafisi, after he is found not guilt on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Following the verdict, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., demanded Biden "publicly apologize" to Rittenhouse for the statement he made in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images) (Patrick Semansky)

"Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse," Cotton tweeted.

Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics