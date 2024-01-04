Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden to double down on Jan 6 attacks on Trump as 'Bidenomics' message deflates

President Biden will blast former President Trump as a threat to democracy on Friday

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Familiar Theme: Biden to campaign on Trump being a threat to America Video

Familiar Theme: Biden to campaign on Trump being a threat to America

Fox News chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream and Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume discuss Donald Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal and President Biden's 2024 campaign plan on 'Special Report.' 

President Biden's campaign is doubling down on Jan. 6-related attacks against former President Trump in the coming weeks following the poor performance of the White House's "Bidenomics" messaging.

Biden will launch the new wave of attacks on Friday, framing Trump as a threat to democracy during a speech at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Senior campaign officials highlighted the location's connection with George Washington and Trump's attempts to cling to power, contradicting Washington's willingness to step down from office, according to Axios.

"Over the last three years, MAGA Republicans haven’t shied away from the Big Lie — they’ve doubled down," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told NBC News.

Biden has given speeches on the anniversary of Jan. 6 in both 2022 and 2023, but he refrained from mentioning Trump either time. He is expected to take a different approach on Friday.

NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN FINALIZED; A TRUMP CHALLENGE IS ON APPEAL

President Joe Biden

President Biden's campaign is doubling down on Jan. 6-related attacks against former President Trump in the coming weeks following the collapse of the White House's "Bidenomics" messaging. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden's campaign is mirroring the pivot with a new ad focusing on Trump and January 6.

RFK JR WARNS AGAINST TRUMP BALLOT NIXES, SAYS DEMOCRATS RISK TURNING HIM TO 'MYTHOLOGICAL FIGURE'

"All of us are being asked right now: What will we do to maintain our democracy?" Biden says in the ad. "History is watching. The world is watching. And most important, our children and grandchildren will hold us responsible."

"This ad serves as a very real reminder that this election could very well determine the very fate of American democracy," Rodriguez told reporters.

Capitol riot

President Biden has given speeches on the anniversary of Jan. 6 in both 2022 and 2023, but he refrained from mentioning former President Trump either time. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The switch in messaging comes after the White House's "Bidenomics" campaign sputtered with voters amid still-rising inflation.

BIDEN'S HOMETOWN REVEALS HOW IT REALLY FEELS ABOUT ‘BIDENOMICS’

Biden had abandoned using the term in speeches by the end of November, following a chorus of criticism from within his own party.

"Whoever came up with the slogan Bidenomics should be fired," one anonymous Democratic strategist told NBC at the time. "It’s probably the worst messaging you could ever imagine."

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

Former President Trump's campaign is enjoying a boost in support among Republicans due to the legal cases against him. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign is cruising going into the Republican primaries, gaining momentum in large part due to the criminal cases against him and recent state decisions to remove him from primary ballots.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics