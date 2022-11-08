Biden DOJ sends election monitors to 64 jurisdictions, a dramatic increase over 2020

President Biden's Justice Department sent out election monitors to 64 jurisdictions in 24 states to ensure federal laws are followed throughout Election Day.

While it is common practice for the DOJ to deploy election monitors, the move represents a sharp increase over 2020, when the DOJ sent out monitors to just 44 jurisdictions, according to the Washington Post. The monitors will have an outsized presence in several key battleground states, including Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters. The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center," the DOJ wrote in a statement announcing the move.

Biden's White House has warned that results may not be clear on Election Day due to the process of counting mail-in ballots, which are often tallied after the in-person ballots cast on Election Day.

"We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a Monday briefing.

Republicans are widely expected to take control of at least the House of Representatives, though control over the Senate remains a toss-up.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is confident Republicans will take back the House on Tuesday after four years of Democratic control. Polls agree with his assessment, though the size of Republicans' likely majority remains cause for debate.

"The one thing you always have to remember is majorities are not given – they’re earned," McCarthy told Fox News Digital last week. "We never take anything for granted, but I feel good because of the quality of the candidates we have running from Rhode Island to New Hampshire to Connecticut to Oregon to Washington to Arizona to California."

"There is no place we can’t compete and that’s what is exciting," he added.

McCarthy, who is first in line to become House speaker should his party take the chamber, has vowed to use a Republican majority to repeal plans to add 87,000 new agents to the IRS, as well as open investigations into Biden's administration.

McCarthy and Republicans have focused heavily on the economy, inflation, crime and Biden's personal unpopularity to secure polling advantages across the country.