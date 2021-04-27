GOP Reps warn against Biden administration's 'dangerous' and 'divisive' critical race theory push

EXCLUSIVE: A proposed rule by President Joe Biden's Department of Education would use taxpayer dollars to incorporate into America's classrooms what critics say is "dangerous" curriculum.

The rule would funnel federal grant money to help school teach the New York Times' controversial 1619 Project by controversial essayist Nikole Hannah-Jones and Boston University Director of the Center for Anti-Racist Research Director Ibram Kendi's book, How to Be an Anti-Racist into K-12 school curriculums.

Recipients of such grants must "take into account systemic marginalization, biases, inequities, and discriminatory policy and practice in American history; incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives and perspectives on the experience of individuals with disabilities; Encourage students to critically analyze the diverse perspectives of historical and contemporary media and its impacts; Support the creation of learning environments that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, and experiences of all students; and contribute to inclusive, supportive, and identity-safe learning environments."

The rule, published in the Federal Register, states that public comments must be received by May 19.

The 1619 Project has faced scrutiny for initially declaring that one of the primary reasons for America's founding was to preserve slavery.

Kendi, in his book How to Be an Anti-Racist, states "the only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination."

Now, Reps. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) have sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging the Biden administration to reconsider the grants.

"It is therefore counterproductive and even dangerous to allow our vulnerable school children to be taught the falsehoods prevalent in the 1619 Project or in Ibram X. Kendi's How to Be an Anti-Racist," they write in their letter.

"This book is anti-thetical to the American Dream...Moreoever, the 1619 Project is a racially divisive revisionist account of history which intends to 'reframe U.S. history by marking the year by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation's foundational date.' The 1619 Project is in fundamental opposition to our true foundation date in 1776," they write.

In a statement Tuesday, Lamborn told Fox News "Our schools obviously have a crucial role to play in helping make students aware of the negative consequences of slavery and significant contributions of Black Americans. However, we should never prioritize educational grants for schools that promote attacks on the principles enshrined in our Constitution."