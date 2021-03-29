Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for COVID vaccine in 3 weeks

President Biden announced on Monday that the "vast majority" of Americans will be eligible to get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot by April 19.

"I'm pleased to announce that at least 90% of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines. For the vast, vast, majority of adults, you won’t have to wait until May 1," the president emphasized.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE U.S. - STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN

Biden also announced that he’s directing his administration to ensure there is a vaccine site within five miles of 90% of all Americans by the same date.

Biden touted that "we’re on track this week, just 10 weeks after I became president, to achieve nearly 75% of Americans over the age of 65, getting at least one vaccination shot. When I took office on Jan. 20, that number was 8%"

And his message to those 65 and older: "seniors, if you've not gotten your shot yet, get it this week."

But the president warned that "our work is far from over. The war against COVID-19 is far from won. This is deadly serious."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS REPORTING FROM FOX NEWS

And he stressed that "I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate. Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down."

Biden noted that "cases [are] rising again, new variants are spreading, and sadly, some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks means that more new cases are to come in the weeks ahead."

He emphasized that "as I do my part to accelerate the vaccine distribution and vaccinations, I need the American people to do their part as well. Mask up. Mask up. It's a patriotic duty. It's the only way we ever get back to normal."