Biden to urge Americans to 'stay vigilant' amid COVID threat as he pushes federal workers to get vaccinated

President Biden is expected to deliver a "strong message" to vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans Thursday afternoon about the "need to stay vigilant" as the nation deals with the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, sources told Fox News.

Biden has been weighing requiring certain federal workers to get vaccinated or get tested regularly, though a White House source indicated the administration is not considering a "blanket mandate."

A White House official said the president’s remarks set for Thursday afternoon will be focused on "where we stand, the progress we’ve made, and the steps we need to take now to address rising cases in the nation."

VETERANS AFFAIRS TO MANDATE COVID VACCINE FOR HEALTH CARE PERSONNEL, FIRST SUCH MANDATE FOR A FEDERAL AGENCY

Biden will "make clear" that the administration will continue to provide "every resource needed to help communities and individuals across the country curb the spread of the Delta variant, and boost vaccinations," the official said.

A source familiar with the president’s prepared remarks told Fox News that Biden will also highlight and emphasize the "important work" Republican leaders are doing to "promote vaccinations" in their communities, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

McConnell, this week, said he plans to run 60-second radio ads on more than 100 Kentucky radio stations in the coming days to promote COVID-19 vaccines with money from his reelection campaign, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, a White House official told Fox News that president will also highlight several new measures that his administration will take to "accelerate" the efforts and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus—especially the delta variant which has become more prominent in the United States in recent weeks.

The president’s expected remarks come after a momentous week of updates regarding the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to mandate that certain health care, patient-facing employees be vaccinated. States like New York and California also requiring state employees get vaccinated or get tested regularly.

CDC ISSUES UPDATED MASK GUIDANCE FOR VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released updated guidance on masks for vaccinated individuals, urging them to wear face coverings in certain situations amid the delta variant threat – a reversal from guidance the agency put out in May which said only unvaccinated individuals were required to wear masks.

Even amid the renewed mask guidance for vaccinated individuals, the White House says they serve as an "extra step" of protection, and maintained that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing serious disease.

The delta variant has ripped through the unvaccinated population in America, with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky saying the variant is "spreading with incredible efficiency and now represents more than 83% of the virus circulating the United States."

According to the CDC, more than 163 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, while more than 188 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this report.