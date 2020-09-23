Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden condemns violent protests following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

None of the officers involved were charged with killing Taylor

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
close
Breonna Taylor shooting: Sen. Rand Paul reacts to protests in LouisvilleVideo

Breonna Taylor shooting: Sen. Rand Paul reacts to protests in Louisville

GOP senator tells 'The Story' he's been a 'longtime advocate' of ban on 'no-knock' raids

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to protest peacefully following a grand jury’s decision not to charge officers involved in the shooting of emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor with her death.

While acknowledging that the decision did not “answer that call” for justice, the former vice president condemned all forms of violence in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

“I know people are frustrated and they have a right to peacefully protest, but violence is never acceptable,” Biden said. “And we can express pain, grief, anger, and disappointment at the way things are, but remain focused on rebuilding trust in our communities and delivering change that can be.”

BREONNA TAYLOR CASE: WHAT IS WANTON ENDANGERMENT?

The only charges in the grand jury ruling were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor's that had people in it. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor's home on the night of March 13.

No charges were announced against two other officers who also answered the call, when the officers entered 26-year-old Taylor’s Louisville apartment with a no-knock search warrant and fatally shot her. The warrant was related to a narcotics investigation that was not connected to a person inside the residence.

Protests sprung up around the U.S. on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election