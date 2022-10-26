Biden claims ‘serious progress’ on getting prices close to pre-pandemic levels, amid high inflation

President Biden claimed that certain prices are approaching pre-pandemic levels in the U.S., but data shows that prices for basic goods like gas and groceries are still far from such levels.

Biden made the claim during an appearance alongside other members of the administration detailing plans for the economy that will help "working families." Biden has sought to make a final economic pitch to voters ahead of a midterm election cycle that polls suggest will be grim for Democrats.

"Gas prices are continuing to go down. And because are going down, we're making serious progress on getting prices close to what they were before the pandemic," Biden said Wednesday. "The most common price right now in America is three dollars and thirty-nine cents a gallon."

The AAA places the national gas price average at $3.76 per gallon, however. Gas prices in February 2020, just prior to the pandemic, were at $2.51 per gallon, a far cry from today's rate.

The cost of groceries and common apparel remains far higher than pre-pandemic levels as week, with the Consumer Price Index saying eggs were up 30.5% in the past year, while coffee was up 15.7%; women's apparel up 7.3%; sports equipment up 6.5%, and furniture and bedding up 10.1%, according to the CPI's September report.

Biden has sought to paint Republicans as dangerous for the economy in the final weeks before midterm elections. However, polls show inflation and the economy are not only the top issues for voters, but also that voters trust Republicans to handle them more effectively.

"Republicans have made it clear that if they win control of the Congress, they will shut down the government, refuse to pay our bills, and it will be the first time in the history of America that we will default--unless I yield and cut social security and Medicare … They're threatening to default on the federal debt. There's nothing that would create more chaos, more inflation, more damage to the American economy than this," Biden argued during a speech at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Monday.

The Republican National Committee dismissed Biden's comments in a statement.

"The only Democrats willing to welcome Joe Biden at this point are paid DNC employees who work in Washington, DC," RNC Spokeswoman Emma Vaughn told Fox News Digital. "Meanwhile, down-ballot Democrats across the country are desperate to hide their Biden voting records. Voters know Democrat control of Washington delivered higher prices, more crime, and a nation headed in the wrong direction."

President Biden's own polling numbers have dropped since Democrats first got a boost in the polls in July and August, falling to 39% on Monday. A Fox News Poll found that just 33% of voters would choose to re-elect the president.

Another poll from the Associated Press poll found that with 49% of voters said they were more likely to vote for a Republican candidate on Election Day, compared to 45% who leaned toward Democrats.