Biden's claim Americans didn't lose private health insurance under ObamaCare debunked by fact-checkers

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s claim Thursday night that no American would lose their private insurance under his health care plan was tabbed as “inaccurate” by Politifact, a nonprofit fact-checking organization operated by the Poynter Institute.

“Not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare,” Biden said at the final presidential debate. “They did not lose their insurance unless they chose they wanted to go to something else."

BIDEN SLAMS TRUMP AS HE DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM PROGRESSIVES

In their analysis of the debate, Politifact noted Biden’s claim was “a variation of a claim that earned President Barack Obama our Lie of the Year in 2013.” Biden has pledged to expand on the Affordable Care Act, also known as “ObamaCare,” if he is elected to office.

Politifact cited estimates that more than four million Americans had lost their private health insurance during the Obama administration as proof that Biden’s claim was inaccurate. Cancellations resulted when insurers ended plans that did not match the Affordable Cart Act’s requirements.

“Many found insurance elsewhere, and the percentage was small — out of a total insured population of about 262 million, the number of people with canceled plans was less than 2%,” Politifact said. “However, that still amounted to 4 million people who faced the difficulty of finding a new plan and the hassle of switching their coverage.”

Trump accused Biden of backing a push among leading progressives for “socialized medicine” at the debate, alleging that he and running mate Kamala Harris “want to terminate 180 million plans.” Politifact dismissed Trump’s claim, rating it “pants on fire” and noting there was “absolutely no evidence” to support it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden said it was “ridiculous” to suggest his plan, dubbed BidenCare, would result in socialized medicine.

“The idea that there’s a public option, that people can choose, that makes it a socialist plan? Look, the difference between the president and I, I think health care is not a privilege, it’s a right,” Biden said. “Everyone should have the right to have affordable health care.”

The former vice president said his plan would result in lower health care premiums, deductibles and drug prices for Americans. He supports a “public option,” where Americans can keep their private insurance or join a government plan.

Biden acknowledged his plan would “cost some money,” requiring $750 billion in spending over a 10-year period.