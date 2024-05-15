Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden calls Trump a 'loser,' wonders if former president 'injected bleach'

Biden also wondered aloud whether his GOP rival had 'injected bleach'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Biden calls Trump a 'loser' at APAICS gala Video

Biden calls Trump a 'loser' at APAICS gala

President Biden got personal with his insults of Trump, calling him a "loser" and mocking his ongoing legal woes. (Credit: The White House)

President Biden mocked his GOP rival on Tuesday during his speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ (APAICS) gala. 

Biden mentioned former President Donald Trump while offering a list of policy initiatives, saying Trump personally called Republicans to kill a bipartisan border agreement earlier this year.

"That bipartisan bill has majority support in the House and Senate. But I was told, that other guy, that loser," Biden told the guests to a round of laughter.

TRUMP UNLEASHES ON 'FASCISTS' IN DEM PARTY AFTER 'VERY GOOD DAY' OF TRIAL

APAICS Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies gala at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The president continued, "I think he’s having trouble. Trump called Republicans to block that Senate bill, got on the phone and said it’d be a win for Biden and a loser for him, so they have to make sure you don’t allow it to get to a vote."

Trump was a vocal opponent of the White House-backed bipartisan bill, claiming it was a Trojan Horse for unrelated spending. He claimed Biden already possessed the necessary executive powers to end the crisis without further legislation.

"The so-called border security deal Biden is gushing out and pushing out is not designed to stop illegal immigration," the Republican claimed. "It's designed to continue the invasion of America while sending billions of dollars to Ukraine and other countries."

REPORTS OF BIDEN WHITE HOUSE KEEPING 'SENSITIVE' HAMAS INTEL FROM ISRAEL DRAWS OUTRAGE

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the media next to his attorney Todd Blanche amid his New York City criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 continues. (REUTERS/David Dee Delgado/Pool)

Later on in the speech, Biden returned to talking about his GOP rival in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden claimed Trump had encouraged the US public to "inject bleach" to cure the disease.

"Look, I’ll never forget him lying about the pandemic, telling Americans to inject bleach into their skin," Biden said Tuesday. "I wonder if he did it. It might explain something."

Trump referenced an unspecified "disinfectant" that he was learning about which could be injected to combat coronavirus.

APAICS Biden

Biden mocked former President Donald Trump for his ongoing legal woes, calling the presumptive GOP nominee a "loser." (Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" the then-president said. "As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Trump never mentioned bleach, and later clarified, "It wouldn’t be through injections — almost a cleaning and sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work, but it certainly has a big effect if it’s on a stationary object."

Trump called the Democratic Party a group of "fascists" on Tuesday following a "very good day" in court, which included continued testimony from his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

