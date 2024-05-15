Biden calls Trump a 'loser,' wonders if former president 'injected bleach'

President Biden mocked his GOP rival on Tuesday during his speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ (APAICS) gala.

Biden mentioned former President Donald Trump while offering a list of policy initiatives, saying Trump personally called Republicans to kill a bipartisan border agreement earlier this year.

"That bipartisan bill has majority support in the House and Senate. But I was told, that other guy, that loser," Biden told the guests to a round of laughter.

TRUMP UNLEASHES ON 'FASCISTS' IN DEM PARTY AFTER 'VERY GOOD DAY' OF TRIAL

The president continued, "I think he’s having trouble. Trump called Republicans to block that Senate bill, got on the phone and said it’d be a win for Biden and a loser for him, so they have to make sure you don’t allow it to get to a vote."

Trump was a vocal opponent of the White House-backed bipartisan bill, claiming it was a Trojan Horse for unrelated spending. He claimed Biden already possessed the necessary executive powers to end the crisis without further legislation.

"The so-called border security deal Biden is gushing out and pushing out is not designed to stop illegal immigration," the Republican claimed. "It's designed to continue the invasion of America while sending billions of dollars to Ukraine and other countries."

REPORTS OF BIDEN WHITE HOUSE KEEPING 'SENSITIVE' HAMAS INTEL FROM ISRAEL DRAWS OUTRAGE

Later on in the speech, Biden returned to talking about his GOP rival in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden claimed Trump had encouraged the US public to "inject bleach" to cure the disease.

"Look, I’ll never forget him lying about the pandemic, telling Americans to inject bleach into their skin," Biden said Tuesday. "I wonder if he did it. It might explain something."

Trump referenced an unspecified "disinfectant" that he was learning about which could be injected to combat coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" the then-president said. "As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Trump never mentioned bleach, and later clarified, "It wouldn’t be through injections — almost a cleaning and sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work, but it certainly has a big effect if it’s on a stationary object."

Trump called the Democratic Party a group of "fascists" on Tuesday following a "very good day" in court, which included continued testimony from his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.