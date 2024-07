Vice President Kamala Harris' office told Fox News Digital Tuesday morning that she believes President Biden is currently capable of serving as president – after the sudden suspension of his campaign heightened concerns over his ability to complete his term.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday after more than 30 Democratic lawmakers called on him to withdraw. Pressure mounted following his catastrophic performance at the first presidential debate in June, where he was seen speaking with a raspy voice and jumbling up his words.

Lawmakers immediately began to question Biden's ability to serve the remainder of his term if he is unable to seek re-election, but the vice president remains confident in Biden's ability to serve.

Asked if Harris believes Biden is currently capable of serving as president, the vice president's office told Fox News Digital, "Yes."

"As the Vice President has said many times before, the nation is lucky to have President Biden leading our nation," Ernesto Apreza, press secretary to the vice president, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The president has been isolated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for nearly a week since testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The White House physician released several updates on the president's health since his diagnosis, writing Monday that he "continues to perform all of his presidential duties."

The president said in his withdrawal announcement that he will spend the remainder of his term "solely on fulfilling my duties as President," but some lawmakers are calling on his Cabinet to take action and remove him immediately.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., sent a letter to Harris and every member of Biden’s Cabinet on Monday demanding they invoke the 25th Amendment, which states that a vice president and Cabinet majority can vote to oust the president in the case that he is unfit to serve.

"Joe Biden has decided he isn’t capable of being a candidate; in so doing his admission also means he cannot serve as President," Schmitt said.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she would be introducing a similar resolution to call on Harris to invoke the measure.