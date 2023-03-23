Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

WATCH: Biden says he likes 'babies better than people' as child wails during White House speech

'That's alright, we like babies'

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
WATCH: Biden says he likes 'babies better than people' as child wails during White House speech Video

WATCH: Biden says he likes 'babies better than people' as child wails during White House speech

President Biden told a crowd he likes "babies better than people" as a child wailed during a speech at the White House.

President Biden told a crowd he likes "babies better than people" as a child wailed during a speech he was giving on Wednesday.

The exchange occurred during an event at the White House celebrating the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, when a baby began crying as Biden was speaking to a crowd in the East Room.

BIDEN BLUNDERS: PRESIDENT STUMBLES HIS WAY THROUGH GAFFE-FILLED WINTER

US President Joe Biden holds Hodge, son of Representative Jimmy Gomez, Democrat of California, after Biden spoke during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 23, 2023.

US President Joe Biden holds Hodge, son of Representative Jimmy Gomez, Democrat of California, after Biden spoke during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 23, 2023. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"That's alright, we like babies," Biden said as the person holding the baby got up to leave the room, prompting laughter from the crowd.

"You don't have to worry about it. It's okay. It's alright," he said, motioning the individual to sit back down. The crowd cheered as they returned to their seat, and Vice President Kamala Harris laughed as she looked on.

"As a matter of fact, I like babies better than people," Biden added, prompting more laughter from the crowd. The child then quieted and he continued with his speech. 

BIDEN MOCKED FOR BIZARRE BOAST THAT ‘MORE THAN HALF THE WOMEN’ ON HIS TEAM ‘ARE WOMEN:' ‘IS HE A BIOLOGIST?’

US President Joe Biden holds the son of Representative Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, during an anniversary event for the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

US President Joe Biden holds the son of Representative Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, during an anniversary event for the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Biden later held and hugged the baby, who was later reported to be the child of Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.

The moment comes just one day following a previous speech in the same room, in which Biden committed his latest gaffe. 

During a speech celebrating Women's History Month, Biden called for a ban on "assault weapons," but at the same time mistakenly said America needed to "keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisers." He presumably meant to say domestic terrorists.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event marking the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on March 23, 023 in Washington, DC. 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event marking the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on March 23, 023 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has had a rough year so far when it comes to blunders, having committed just under a half a gaffe per day on average during the month of January. He continued into February and March with numerous trips and falls, as well as more speaking errors.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics