Biden autopen investigation 'has heated up' as DOJ looks at Delaware, DC: source

An investigation into the autopen controversy involving former President Joe Biden is gaining momentum in Delaware and Washington, D.C., Fox News has learned.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News on Wednesday morning, "It looks like the investigation has heated up in recent weeks and it appears there’s a focus in Delaware as well as Washington, DC."

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a post on X that her "team is reviewing the Biden administration’s reported use of autopen for pardons."

Bondi's post came as the House Oversight Committee released a 100-page report on Tuesday morning detailing findings from its monthslong probe into Biden’s White House, specifically whether his inner circle covered up signs of mental decline in the ex-president, and if that alleged cover-up extended to executive actions signed via autopen without Biden’s full awareness.

The report also detailed a "haphazard documentation process" for pardons made by Biden, which the committee argued left room for doubt over whether the former president made those decisions himself.

"In the absence of sufficient contemporaneous documentation indicating that cognitively deteriorating President Biden himself made a given executive decision, such decisions do not carry the force of law and should be considered void," the GOP report said.

A Biden spokesperson pushed back on the committee's conclusions in a statement to Fox News Digital made Tuesday morning, however.

"This investigation into baseless claims has confirmed what has been clear from the start: President Biden made the decisions of his presidency. There was no conspiracy, no cover-up, and no wrongdoing. Congressional Republicans should stop focusing on political retribution and instead work to end the government shutdown," the spokesperson said.

In an interview with The New York Times in July, Biden affirmed he "made every decision" on his own.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.