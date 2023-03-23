Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Biden approves Maine's disaster declaration for freak Christmas Day storm

The storm left some 300K Mainers without power

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for several counties for damage sustained in a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark on Christmas Day, officials said Thursday.

WINTER STORM LEAVES OVER 800,000 WITHOUT POWER ON MORNING OF CHRISTMAS EVE

The declaration unlocks federal public assistance funding for Franklin, Knox, Oxford, Somerset, Waldo and York counties, along with hazard mitigation grants for the entire state.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration (not pictured) over a severe winter storm that tore through Maine on Christmas Day.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration (not pictured) over a severe winter storm that tore through Maine on Christmas Day. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This critical federal funding will go a long way to help communities that were hard hit by December’s storm to rebuild and repair important infrastructure," Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and the state's four-member congressional delegation said Thursday in a joint statement.

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE BUILDING COLLAPSES UNDER HEAVY SNOW

In Maine, more than 300,000 homes and businesses lost electricity over the course of the storm that began on Dec. 23, and about 40,000 were still in the dark Christmas night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The storm that caused coastal flooding, road washouts and wind damage was part of the same storm system that claimed more than 40 lives in western New York.

More from Politics