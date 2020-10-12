Biden says Barrett's Catholic faith 'should not be considered' during confirmation process

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that Amy Coney Barrett's Catholic faith “should not be considered” as confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee get underway.

“No, her faith should not be considered,” Biden told reporters Monday as he boarded a flight from New Castle Airport in Delaware bound for the key battleground state of Ohio.

WATCH LIVE: THE SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION HEARINGS OF JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT

“I have no questions about her faith,” repeated the former vice president, who is also Catholic.

If elected, Biden would become only the second Catholic president of the United States, 60 years after Democratic Sen. John F. Kennedy made history as the first Catholic U.S. president.

President Trump last month nominated Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The conservative Barrett, 48, currently serves as a judge on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The passing of the 87-year old Ginsburg – a liberal-leaning justice who was a trailblazer and a strong advocate for gender equality and civil rights -- has sparked a fierce partisan fight. Trump and Senate Republicans are moving quickly – with Election Day just over three weeks away – to confirm Barrett and tilt the high court ideologically further to the right.

Republicans have accused some Democrats and some in the media of attacking Barrett over her faith. At last week’s vice presidential debate, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, shot back at Vice President Pence after he accused Democrats of targeting Supreme Court nominee Barrett over her Catholic faith, calling it "insulting."

“Joe Biden and I are both people of faith, and it’s insulting to suggest that we would knock anyone for their faith," Harris said.

Biden – speaking with reporters on Monday – once again spotlighted health care as he criticized Barrett’s nomination.

“I tell you what, we’re already in the midst of a real fight here. Everyone knows in 28 days 20 million Americans may lose their health care. This nominee says she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, the president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. “

Biden was referring to a case the Supreme Court’s scheduled to hear a week after the election which could determine the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the landmark national health care law passed under the previous administration and best known as ObamaCare.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Let’s keep our eye on the ball, this is about whether or not in less than one month Americans are gonna lose their health insurance,” the former vice president emphasized.