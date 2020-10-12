Live Updates: Judge Amy Coney Barrett to face Senate confirmation hearing

The Senate confirmation hearings for President Trump’s selection for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is set to begin Monday as Republicans who control the Senate work to seat the federal appeals court judge before the presidential election in a few weeks.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place,” Barrett says in her remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Associated Press obtained a copy of her statement on Sunday. Democrats are expected to ask her tough questions on a variety of issues, including abortion.

