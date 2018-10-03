Allie Raffa

Hurricane Florence volunteers suit up for helicopter rescues in ravaged North Carolina
With much of coastal North Carolina still under water by Hurricane Florence's floodwaters and storm surge, the NC National Guard and the Helicopter and Aquatic Rescue Team (HART) are continuing their efforts to rescue victims by helicopter, but what most people don't know about HART rescuers is that they are civilians themselves.
As Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the east coast, the federal government is assuring the region and the country that it’s ready. Forecasters say the storm is still very unpredictable, and with landfall just a couple days away, people in the region should prepare as much as they can, while they still can
Pythons as long as SUV’s are tightening their grip on the Florida Everglades and with no natural predators in the state, the snakes native to Southeast Asia have quickly risen to the top of the food chain. A new study in the journal “Ecology and Evolution” suggests the python problem could slither beyond just the swamp