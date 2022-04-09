Biden Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A member of President Biden's cabinet announced on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, stating in a tweet that his symptoms are "mild."

"I tested positive for COVID. I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait," Vilsack said in a tweet.