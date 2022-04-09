Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19

Vilsack said that his symptoms are 'mild'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A member of President Biden's cabinet announced on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack made the announcement on Saturday afternoon, stating in a tweet that his symptoms are "mild."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I tested positive for COVID. I’m both vaccinated and boosted and thankfully my symptoms are mild. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait," Vilsack said in a tweet.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks on rising food prices at a press briefing at the White House on September 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Vilsack stated that consolidation in beef, pork, and poultry processing has increased prices and hurt consumers.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks on rising food prices at a press briefing at the White House on September 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Vilsack stated that consolidation in beef, pork, and poultry processing has increased prices and hurt consumers. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics