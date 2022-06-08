Beto O'Rourke says border is 'pretty great right now' at campaign event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke said the border is "pretty great right now" during a campaign event on Monday.

O'Rourke made the comment while at a campaign event in Rio Grande City, and was discussing border issues.

"We all agree that we want the border to be better. In fact, I think the border is pretty great right now. I'd love to see investments in our communities protecting our natural heritage, improving the ability to help those who are seeking asylum and trying to do it lawfully and in an orderly fashion because they literally cannot return to their home countries for fear of being killed or their children being kidnapped," O'Rourke said.

The Democrat candidate for Texas Governor went on to criticize Gov. Greg Abbott's handling of the border.

O'Rourke's comments come after a new record was set for the number of migrant encounters at the southern border, reaching 235,000 in April.

117,989 migrants were released into the United States in April, and 113,248 were removed.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Nicole Morales said that O’Rourke is showing that he's out-of-touch with Texans.

"Robert Francis O’Rourke is once again proving himself to be out-of-touch with Texans. Biden’s border crisis is almost as ‘great’ as his failed presidential run," Morales said.