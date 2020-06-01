Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter Monday that the “ultra-rich” have been “looting” America for 40 years.

“The richest 400 Americans sit on $3 trillion—the size of the entire UK economy,” Sanders said. “The billionaire class now pays a lower tax rate than people living paycheck to paycheck. The looting of America has been going on for over 40 years—and the culprits are the ultra-rich.”

The former presidential candidate’s comments came as some protests across the country have turned to looting following the death of George Floyd. America’s biggest cities have imposed curfews to curb the destruction.

Earlier on Monday, the president unloaded on governors in a phone call, accusing them of being "weak" in their response to the riots and looting and urging them to "dominate."

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.”

“You have to dominate, if you don't dominate you're wasting your time,” he said, according to a senior staffer in a governor’s office who was listening to the call. “They're going to run over you, you're going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”

Trump said he is dispatching "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers and military personnel" to stop the rioting.

"I want organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties," he said.

"We cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob," the president added. "The biggest victims of this rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities."