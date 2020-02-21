Bernie Sanders slams Bloomberg, says Trump would 'chew him up and spit him out'

Bernie Sanders predicted this week, after Michael Bloomberg’s first debate performance Wednesday night, that President Trump would “chew him up and spit him out” should he win the Democratic nomination.

In a clip of his interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” set to air on Sunday, Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., was asked whether he was “surprised how unprepared” Bloomberg seemed for “some very basic obvious questions” during Wednesday’s debate.

“Yes, I was,” Sanders said. “And if that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out.”

Sanders went on to say that he is “worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent” on Bloomberg’s campaign.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in American history,” Sanders said. “And I just think that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement.”

He added: “We are a democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election.”

The Bloomberg campaign’s latest Federal Election Commission report reveals that the former New York City mayor has spent more than $460 million since launching his campaign late last year. The FEC report showed that the campaign has $55.1 million cash-on-hand, compared with Sanders’ $16.8 million.

Bloomberg entered the race in November, and skipped the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary, the Nevada caucuses and the South Carolina primary—the four early voting states that kick off the nominating calendar. Instead, Bloomberg is concentrating on the delegate-rich Super Tuesday states that vote on March 3, and beyond.

