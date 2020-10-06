Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bernie Sanders
Published

Bernie Sanders: If Dems win Senate, he’ll be chairman of Subcommittee on Health

Sanders has resumed in-person campaigning in support of Biden’s bid for the White House

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Bernie Sanders says if Dems win Senate he will be chairman of the health committeeVideo

Bernie Sanders says if Dems win Senate he will be chairman of the health committee

Bernie Sanders pushes for more control of health care, says he will be the chairman of the health committee if Democrats win the Senate

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told a rally of supporters on Saturday that if Democrats take back the Senate after November, he would be the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health.

“If the Democrats gain control of the Senate, you’re looking at the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health,” the self-professed democratic socialist told the crowd in Lebanon, N.H. “And trust me, that the healthcare industry and the drug companies, will understand a very new reality when that happens.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to the crowd at a car rally campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Warren, Mich. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to the crowd at a car rally campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Warren, Mich.  (Ann Arbor News via AP)

With the November election just four weeks away, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tried to distance himself from the far-left senator -- despite the two of them releasing a “unity platform” in July.

Speaking at Monday night’s NBC News town hall Biden said: “Look, I’m the guy that ran against a socialist. Remember, I got in trouble with the whole campaign, 20-something candidates? Joe Biden was too centrist, too moderate, too straightforward. That was Joe Biden.”

BIDEN DOWNPLAYS TIES TO BERNIE SANDERS POLICIES IN GENERAL ELECTION DESPITE UNITY PLATFORM

Sanders’ appearance in New Hampshire marked his return to in-person campaigning for Biden. On Monday, Sanders hosted a drive-in rally in Macomb County, Mich. – a Detroit suburb that voted Republican in 2016 and was instrumental in sealing Donald Trump’s victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump has repeatedly sought to portray Biden as beholden to progressive activists and the "radical left." Biden, who won the primary largely as a moderate, says he wants to build a broad coalition of support from all Democrats and as many Republicans as possible — but has noted that he doesn't support some of Sanders' most progressive ideas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election