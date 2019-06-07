Ben Shapiro: Trump's Normandy media coverage 'preset' to deny president 'full victory'

President Trump was rightfully praised for his D-Day speech, but the press coverage was still "preset" to disallow him "full victory," according to Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro, editor of the Daily Wire, claimed the mainstream media concentrated on "ancillary issues" instead of what was truly happening at the commemoration in Normandy, in an appearance Friday on "The Story."

"I think he gave one of the great speeches of his presidency, and yet most of the media coverage surrounded ancillary issues that had pretty much nothing to do with what was happening on the ground," Shapiro said.

HELL FREEZES OVER AS JIM ACOSTA, JOE SCARBOROUGH PRAISE TRUMP'S D-DAY SPEECH

The conservative commentator, however, noted two journalists perceived to be frequent critics of Trump, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, praised his speech at the veterans' cemetery on Thursday.

“This is perhaps the most on-message moment of Donald Trump’s presidency today," Acosta said.

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman from Florida, called Trump's acknowledgment of the D-Day troops' sacrifices, "a beautiful moment."

Shapiro said, outside those reactions, the media gave too much emphasis to some issues they covered.

"I saw a lot of coverage on Twitter how he signed the joint document with the other allies from World War II, he signed it at the top of the page," he said. "Ooh, end of the world."

"I do think the media coverage was already pre-set here, they were not going to allow him to have a full victory," Shapiro continued.

"It should have been a nearly unanimous victory for the president and instead the media turns it into something else, of course."