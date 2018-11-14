Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Ben Carson could see his name removed from Detroit high school, reports say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks to the 2018 Values Voter Summit in Washington, Sept. 21, 2018. (Associated Press)

The name of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson could be removed from a high school in his hometown of Detroit now that a state-appointed emergency manager no longer oversees the city’s Board of Education, according to reports.

The board voted 6-1 Tuesday to begin soliciting public opinion on whether the name of the Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine – as well as some other schools in the district – should be changed.

The Carson school was named for the former neurosurgeon and Republican presidential candidate before he became a member of President Trump’s Cabinet, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Board member LaMar Lemmons told the Detroit News that those now backing a name change “don’t support the (Trump) administration.”

Other schools that could see a name change include the Harms Elementary School, Frederick Douglass Academy for Young Men and Detroit School of the Arts, the Free Press reported.

Some have expressed support for naming a school after Detroit native Aretha Franklin, the legendary singer who died Aug. 16.

Potential changes would come after the school board earlier this year approved a new process for changing school names, the newspaper reported.

But at least one board member questioned whether name-change process should proceed.

"I think there are probably other places where staff could be spending their time," Sonya Mays told the Free Press.