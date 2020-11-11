Arizona judge denies Trump team request to seal evidence in vote-counting suit

An Arizona Superior Court judge has denied a request by President Trump's reelection team to seal evidence in a lawsuit alleging poll workers in Maricopa County "incorrectly rejected" Election Day votes.

Judge Daniel Kiley agreed with election officials' assertion that the public “has a right to know how flimsy [the] Plaintiffs’ evidence actually is.”

BIDEN'S LEAD OVER TRUMP IN ARIZONA DROPS BELOW 15K VOTES, BUT COMEBACK UNLIKELY: REPORT

According to the Arizona Republic, the Trump campaign claimed workers had disregarded procedure and that thousands of ballots could have been left uncounted or deemed "overvotes," but Maricopa officials estimated Monday that only 180 ballots were potentially in jeopardy.

It's a figure they said won't "make one iota of difference," according to 12 News.

Arizona sided with former Vice President Joe Biden by a 0.3 percentage point margin, with Biden besting President Trump 49.4% to 49.1%, respectively.

It was the first time the historically red state had voted blue since former president Bill Clinton's win in 1996.

Although votes are still being counted, as of Monday evening Biden still had a 14,746-vote lead.

The call for Arizona was one many said handed President-elect Biden the win -- though Trump has refused to concede his position.

The lawsuit was filed Saturday in partnership with the Arizona Republican Party and Republican National Committee.

In a Tuesday motion, attorney Kory Langhofer said the Trump campaign planned to submit evidence including the feed from inside a polling place.

Alternatively, Maricopa County attorney Thomas Liddy said that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and Democratic County Recorder Adrian Fontes had no quarrel with redacting information protected under state law.

However, Liddy pointed out that this case was "not a standard, run-of-the-mill election law challenge" and taking footage within 75 feet of a polling center would be a Class 2 misdemeanor.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, court officials indicated Kiley would allow attorneys to redact birthdays, signatures and Social Security numbers if used in a trial.

An evidentiary hearing and oral arguments are scheduled for Thursday.