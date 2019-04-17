Expand / Collapse search
Russia Investigation
Published

Attorney General William Barr to hold news conference on Mueller report Thursday morning

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Attorney General William Barr is set to hold a news conference Thursday morning where he will discuss the long-awaited release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Barr will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at 9:30 a.m. where they are expected to discuss the release of the report, officials said.

A summary of the report released by Barr last month stated that the special counsel found no proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

