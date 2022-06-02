Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley thanks supporters ahead of full release: 'Time to rock and roll'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Hinckley Jr., the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is celebrating his upcoming release from court restrictions.

After a federal judge on Wednesday confirmed Hinckley's unconditional release on June 15, the would-be assassin took to Twitter to thank his supporters.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped me get my unconditional release," Hinckley wrote.

"What a long strange trip it has been. Now it's time to rock and roll," he concluded.

ATTEMPTED REAGAN ASSASSIN JOHN HINCKLEY TO GET UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE, JUDGE CONFIRMS

He likely was referencing his upcoming Brooklyn concert appearances. Hinckley, an aspiring singer-songwriter, has been uploading his music to YouTube, where he has over 27,000 subscribers.

Market Hotel, the venue hosting Hinckley in July, has faced backlash for inflammatory comments about the assassination attempt.

ATTEMPTED REAGAN ASSASSIN JOHN HINCKLEY BOOKS NYC CONCERT AHEAD OF UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE

"Hinckley didn't f--- up a billionth as many lives as the Reagan admin did," Market Hotel wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Hinckley was 25 when, inspired by the Martin Scorsese film "Taxi Driver," he shot the newly elected Reagan in an attempt to impress actress Jodie Foster.

FOX NATION DIGS INTO 'THE CURSE OF TIPPECANOE' AS PART OF LOOK BACK AT REAGAN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982.

Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for over 34 years. He was released under certain restrictions in 2016, living with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, since then.

A federal judge granted Hinckley's unconditional release last September on the promise of good behavior, finding that his mental condition was "in full and sustained remission."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reagan suffered serious injuries during the assassination attempt, including a punctured lung and a broken rib. The .22 caliber bullet had narrowly missed Reagan's heart.

The attack injured three others, including former White House press secretary James Brady, who became permanently paralyzed. Brady's death in 2014 was ruled a homicide due to the gunshot injuries he'd sustained 33 years before.