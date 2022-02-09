Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Arkansas super PAC spends $900K on ads supporting GOP Senate candidate Jake Bequette

Arkansas Patriots Fund backs primary challenger to Republican Sen. John Boozman with ad buy

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Standing for the flag is the 'least' Olympians can do: Jake Bequette Video

Standing for the flag is the 'least' Olympians can do: Jake Bequette

Former NFL player Jake Bequette says athletes should not be part of the Olympic team if they refuse to stand respectfully for the flag.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The super PAC aligned with Arkansas Republican Senate candidate Jake Bequette purchased nearly $900,000 in broadcast and cable ads in the state in support of the former NFL player and U.S. Army veteran's campaign, Fox News has learned.

This week, the Arkansas Patriots Fund spent $893,367 in pro-Bequette ads, which began airing on Tuesday night. 

ARKANSAS SENATE RACE: BEQUETTE CHARGES BOOZMAN, GOP ESTABLISHMENT HAVE 'NOT BEEN LEADING FROM THE FRONT'

The super PAC put $561,000 toward ads on broadcast and $332,367 on cable. 

"Democrats are destroying our country. Too many Republicans are too weak to stop them," the ad says, showing an image of incumbent Arkansas GOP Sen. John Boozman with the words "RINO Republicans" blaring on the screen. 

Former President Trump, right, endorsed GOP Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., left, in March 2021.

Former President Trump, right, endorsed GOP Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., left, in March 2021. ( )

The ad highlights Bequette's college football career, his time playing professionally for the New England Patriots and his decision to join the military. Bequette enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2017, completed Army Ranger school in October 2018 and became part of the 101st Airborne Division deployed to Iraq.

ARMY VETERAN, SENATE CANDIDATE JAKE BEQUETTE SAYS AFTER 9/11, HE 'FELT THE CALL TO WEAR THE UNIFORM'

"Now, Bequette is volunteering for duty in the U.S. Senate," the ad says. "Conservative, God-fearing, Arkansas Razorback, American patriot."

Jake Bequette of the Arkansas Razorbacks warms up before a game against the New Mexico Lobos at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10, 2011, in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat the Lobos 52-3. 

Jake Bequette of the Arkansas Razorbacks warms up before a game against the New Mexico Lobos at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10, 2011, in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat the Lobos 52-3.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The size of the ad buy is striking. Neither the Bequette campaign nor the Boozman campaign have purchased ad time yet. 

ARKANSAS SENATE CANDIDATE JAKE BEQUETTE SLAMS CORPORATE AMERICA, PRO SPORTS LEAGUES FOR 'UNPATRIOTIC STANCES'

Politico first reported in October that Dick Uihlein, a conservative mega donor, gave $1 million to the Arkansas Patriots Fund super PAC in support of Bequette. 

Former pro football player and Iraq War veteran Jake Bequette, in a campaign video, announces his 2022 Republican primary challenge against Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, on July 12, 2021. 

Former pro football player and Iraq War veteran Jake Bequette, in a campaign video, announces his 2022 Republican primary challenge against Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, on July 12, 2021.  ( )

Bequette has recently seen endorsements from Reps. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Burgess Owens, R-Utah. 

But Boozman enjoys an endorsement from former President Trump, who threw his support behind the candidate in March 2021, months before Bequette launched his campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No one has more respect for President Trump than me, and that endorsement came before I got into the race," Bequette said in an interview with Fox News last month, vowing to "stand unafraid and unapologetically" for pro-American policies and traditional American values if elected.

Meanwhile, according to Federal Election Commission data as of Dec. 31, 2021, Boozman is far ahead of his primary challengers, with $3.5 million cash on hand. At the time, Bequette’s campaign reported having $411,000 cash on hand, with Jan Morgan reporting just over $59,000.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics