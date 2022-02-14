Arkansas Sen. Boozman spotlights record, ‘conservative values’ and Trump endorsement in first ad blitz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With just over three months to go until primary day in Arkansas, GOP Sen. John Boozman is up with his first ad blitz as he faces multiple Republican primary challengers in his run for re-election to a third term.

"He’s been to every county in Arkansas. John Boozman hears us and he’s helped thousands in every corner of our state. Boozman goes to work for you, fighting for your job, family and conservative values. Protecting our livelihood, guns and the unborn from the left. He’s a workhorse, not a show pony, because John Boozman believes actions speak louder," the announcer says in Boozman’s campaign commercial.

And the spot, which started running on Saturday, also highlights that the senator is "endorsed by President Trump."

The former president, who carried the deeply red state of Arkansas by 27 points in his 2016 White House victory and nearly 28 points in his 2020 re-election defeat, remains very popular and influential with Republican voters across the country.

Boozman’s campaign tells Fox News the senator’s spending over $370,000 – which in Arkansas’ inexpensive media markets is a hefty sum – to run the ad for two weeks on broadcast and cable TV, radio and online. The campaign says they’ll be "heavy and steady" with their ad buys going forward through the state’s May 24 primary.

The senator is facing primary challenges from three other Republicans – former NFL player and U.S. Army veteran Jake Bequette, pastor Heath Loftis, and Jan Morgan, a gun range owner who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

Fox News was first to report last week that a super PAC supporting Bequette purchased nearly $900,000 in TV airtime over the next month and a half to run ads in support of Bequette.

Boozman, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and easily re-elected in 2016, had a healthy $3.5 million cash on hand in his campaign coffers at the start of the year.

And besides the backing of the former president, Boozman also enjoys the endorsement of former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The daughter of former longtime Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is the clear front-runner in this year’s election for Arkansas governor.