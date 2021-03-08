Trump endorses Arkansas Sen. John Boozman for reelection

Former President Trump has thrown his weight behind Republican Sen. John Boozman, Ark., who recently announced a 2022 reelection bid.

"Senator John Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas," read a Monday statement from Trump.

"He is tough on Crime, strong on the Border, a great supporter of our Military and our Vets, and fights for our farmers every day. He supports our Second Amendment and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Boozman responded on Monday, saying he was grateful to have Trump's endorsement.

"I’m grateful to have Pres. Trump’s endorsement for my re-election to the Senate," he said in a tweet.

"We worked together to lower taxes, roll back regulations, secure our border, defend our Second Amendment rights and Protect Life."

Last week, Boozman announced his re-election bid, saying, "Now more than ever Arkansas needs strong, conservative leadership in Washington."

Boozman received support from other Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary who is running for governor in Boozman's state.