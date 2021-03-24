Arizona mayor tells 'Fox & Friends' why Biden border crisis forced town to declare state of emergency

Gila Bend, Arizona mayor, Chris Riggs, said Wednesday that he has declared a state of emergency in response to the Biden administration's border crisis, explaining that his town is not capable of handling the influx of migrants into the community.

CHRIS RIGGS: "They either bring the [immigrants] by bus, by van or even by one of their fill trucks and they bring them to one of our community parks...

We have asked for documentation repeatedly on who these people are, where they are from or if they do have a criminal history. They’ll sometimes check and say well they don’t have one in the United States. That is not really what I’m concerned about, I’m more concerned about their country of origin...

[The federal government] has offered us no help and last night I literally had to declare a state of emergency. I did it through my council so it was very obvious that I wasn’t trying to be political about it. That this is beyond what we are capable of doing as a community of about 2,000 people...

We simply can’t do it. We can’t afford to continue to receive these people and then try to get them to a place where they’re going to be safe and protected. We literally have nothing here for them. We have no housing. We have very limited additional food and other resources. So I really don’t understand why we were even selected for these drops."

