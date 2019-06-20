Ari Fleischer says Biden is 'getting what he deserves' in segregationist senators backlash

Ari Fleischer tweeted Wednesday that 2020 hopeful Joe Biden is “getting what he deserves” in Democratic backlash over his recent statements about working with pro-segregationist senators in the past.

The former George W. Bush White House press secretary unearthed a quote from the 2012 campaign trail in which Biden told a predominately black audience in Virginia that Republicans “want to put y’all back in chains.” He was speaking about then-vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan's budget proposal and how the Republican candidates wanted to "unchain" Wall Street.

JOE BIDEN SAYS CORY BOOKER 'SHOULD APOLOGIZE' FOR SLAM OVER WORKING WITH SEGREGATIONIST SENATORS

“[T]here is a sense of karma to the fact that Biden is now in trouble with many Democrats for discussing his relationship with segregationist Senators,” Fleischer tweeted.

Biden has faced sharp criticism this week from several Democratic presidential candidates after he invoked former Sens. James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia in touting his ability to work across the aisle.

BIDEN SLAMMED BY DEM RIVALS FOR HIGHLIGHTING ABILITY TO WORK WITH SEGREGATIONIST SENATORS

“At least there was some civility,” Biden said about the Senate in the 1970s and the segregationist senators while at a fundraiser Tuesday. “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don't talk to each other anymore.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In particular, Senator Cory Booker said Biden should apologize for the statement. The former vice president responded by saying Booker should apologize to him. “He knows better,” Biden said Wednesday. “Not a racist bone in my body. I've been involved in civil rights my whole career. Period. Period. Period.”

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.