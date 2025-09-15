Appeals court blocks Trump from firing Fed's Lisa Cook, setting stage for SCOTUS clash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Monday blocked President Donald Trump from immediately firing Lisa Cook from her role on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the latest in a high-stakes court fight that is almost certain to be quickly appealed to the Supreme Court.

The 2-1 ruling from Judges Gregory Katsas, Michelle Childs, and Brad Garcia keeps in place a lower court order handed down last week by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, which reinstated her to her role on the Fed's Board of Governors.

Judge Cobb said in the preliminary injunction last week that Trump's attempt to fire Cook likely violated the Federal Reserve Act and Cook's due process protections. That decision prompted the Trump administration to appeal the case to the higher court for emergency relief.

"When Governors by misconduct or gross neglect erode the foundations of such confidence, the President acts properly and lawfully by removing them," Justice Department attorneys said in appealing the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C.

The 2-1 ruling from the appeals court is a near-term blow to the Trump administration. It comes after Trump announced on social media last month that he would be firing Cook from her position on the independent Fed board due to allegations of mortgage fraud.

Cook's lawyers immediately sued Trump over his attempt to remove her far before the end of her 14-year tenure, arguing that he did not have sufficient cause to do so. Cook has denied any wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The landmark case is the first attempt by a sitting president to oust a Federal Reserve governor "for cause," and it is almost certain to be kicked to the Supreme Court for review.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.