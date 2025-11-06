Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Immigration

Federal judge says ICE detainees 'shouldn't be sleeping next to overflowing toilets' at Chicago-area facility

Federal court orders Chicago-area facility to provide clean bedding, soap and proper sleeping space

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
ICE agents arrest woman outside a Chicago daycare center Video

ICE agents arrest woman outside a Chicago daycare center

Two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained a woman outside Spanish immersion daycare center, Wednesday, in Chicago. (Obtained by WFLD)

A federal judge in Illinois ordered authorities at an ICE facility near Chicago to improve the living conditions for detainees following complaints this week.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman ordered the facility to ensure that detainees have access to a clean bedding mat and sufficient space to sleep, soap, towels, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, menstrual products and prescribed medications.

"People shouldn’t be sleeping next to overflowing toilets," Gettlemen wrote. "They should not be sleeping on top of each other."

The ruling comes after detainees filed a lawsuit last week. They complained at a Tuesday hearing of crowded sleeping conditions, non-functioning toilets and water that tasted like "sewer."

ICE ORDERED TO FIX 'HORRIFYING' CONDITIONS AT NYC FACILITY AFTER MIGRANT COMPLAINTS

federal agents in camouflage uniforms clash with Broadview anti-ICE protestors

Police take two people into custody, as tear gas fills the air after it was used by federal law enforcement agents who were being confronted by community members and activists for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Oct. 4, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Gettlemen's order further requires that detainees' living facilities must be cleaned twice per day and that detainees be given the chance to shower at least once every other day. They must also have access to three meals a day and bottled water upon request, according to NBC News.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SCREAMS DURING VIRAL DC ARREST: 'WHAT I VOTED FOR'

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. The Broadview facility has been the site of many anti-ICE protests in recent weeks.

Federal agents confront protesters outside the ICE Detention Center

Federal agents clash with demonstrators outside the ICE Detention Center in suburban Chicago. (Dominic Gwinn/Getty Images)

DOJ attorney Jana Brady, who represented the government at Tuesday's hearing, argued that conditions at the facility had already been improving for several months. She said the lack of bed space is a result of the facility not being intended for long-term housing.

Wednesday's order comes as President Donald Trump continues to lean on ICE to ramp up deportations, saying in a "60 Minutes" interview that raids "haven't gone far enough."

A side-by-side of President Donald Trump and law enforcement officers arresting a man in an ICE operation.

President Donald Trump sits for an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," calling for further ICE operations. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"You have to get the people out. You know, you have to look at the people. Many of them are murderers. Many of them are people that were thrown outta their countries because they were, you know, criminals. Many of them are people from jails and prisons. Many of them are people from, frankly, mental institutions," Trump said. "I feel badly about that, but they're released from insane asylums. You know why? Because they're killers."

The White House has repeatedly said federal agents are targeting criminal illegal migrants who are the "worst of the worst."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

