AOC's chief of staff deletes tweet attacking Blue Dog Caucus as 'New Southern Democrats'

The chief of staff of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, deleted a tweet accusing moderate House Democrats of being the "new Southern Democrats" following a House vote that approved funding for the border on Thursday.

After initially resisting the bipartisan bill that passed in the Senate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, caved to the pressure of moderates in her caucus and passed the spending bill, causing backlash among progressives.

Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti lashed out on Twitter, took aim at the New Democrats and the Blue Dog Caucus.

AOC POKES FUN AT O'ROURKE, BOOKER FOR THEIR 'HUMOROUS' SPANISH USE AT DEBATE

"Instead of 'fiscally conservative but socially liberal,' let's call the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus the 'New Southern Democrats,' Chakrabarti said in the now-deleted tweet. "They certainly seem hell bent to do black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s."

After deleting the tweet, Chakrabarti explained that he was "mad" but doubled down on the message, saying "if we don't have progress on racial justice it will be because of the new Dems and blue dogs. Just like in 1940."

"I don't think people have to be personally racist to enable a racist system," Chakrabarti told another Twitter user. "And the same could even be said of the Southern Democrats."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued his attacks against the Blue Dog Caucus for "wasting $4.5 billion" that "puts kids in concentration camps."

Chakrabarti nor Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.