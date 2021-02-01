AOC says she’s a survivor of sexual assault

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., revealed Monday that she is a survivor of sexual assault while she was talking to followers on Instagram Live.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke to about 100,000 viewers about last month's riot at the Capitol and said she was getting emotional over calls to move on from the incident. She said that is the same tactic employed by "abusers."

The New York Post reported that she opened up how she took cover in her office and overheard someone say, "Where is she? Where is she?"

She said that she thought she was going to die.

"I have never been quieter in my entire life," she said, according to the paper. It turned out that the person was a Capitol police officer she said, but the fear was gripping.

The full extent of the fallout from the riot has yet to be realized. There’s chatter that fences around the Capitol could become a permanent fixture and former President Trump could be convicted in his second Senate impeachment trial.

Republicans have condemned the riot and some accused Democrats of attempting to do their best to use the riot for political gain.

Perhaps the most heated exchange between politicians came when Ocasio-Cortez accused Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of trying to get her killed.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter calling on Ocasio-Cortez to apologize for the tweet, or we "will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement."

Ocasio-Cortez told her followers that she has not told many people about the assault but said the trauma has a way of compounding on itself.

"There’s no, something really big happens to you and then you deal with it and you move on, and then when something else happens to you, you deal with that," she said.