Nunes calls out AOC over her heated response to Cruz

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told ‘Hannity’ Thursday night that ‘socialist revolutionaries’ like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are doing their best to continue their pitch to the American public that Republicans are somehow evil.

And he said Ocasio-Cortez benefits from a willing press corp to deliver her message.

AOC SAYS GOP CAUCUS MADE UP OF 'WHITE SUPREMACIST SYMPATHIZERS,' SUGGESTS MCCARTHY 'ANSWERS' TO QANON

Nunes was referring to Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Sen. Ted Cruz, who agreed with her in a post about the Robinhood app.

She responded, "Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas."

Her comment about a willingness to work with others in the Republican Party seemed to be in contrast to her remarks last night on MSNBC that this term, "There are legitimate White supremacist sympathizers that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives."

Democrats have assigned blame to former President Trump for inciting the crowd prior to the deadly riot. Many, like Ocasio-Cortez, also blamed Republicans who expressed doubt about the election results and for perpetuating what they saw as an unfounded claim of voter fraud.

Most Republicans, like Sen. Rand Paul, have called out Democrats for what they see as a clear double standard. They point to the riots in the U.S. during the summer and ask why these same Democrats didn’t do more to calm the tension.

Nunes told Sean Hannity, the show’s host, that the more Ocasio-Cortez accuses Cruz and the Republicans of being evil, "the legacy mainstream media will continue to repeat it and it will become the truth out there in the ‘hinterlands’ of Manhattan."