HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

AOC to talk 'post-colonial foreign policy' on Democrats' trip to South America

AOC announced she is going to Brazil, Chile and Colombia

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she hopes to discuss "post-colonial foreign policy" during an upcoming trip to South America with four other House Democrats.

The progressive lawmaker held a Q&A session on her Instagram story on Monday night, and announced a congressional delegation to Brazil, Chile and Colombia this month during the August break, when many lawmakers travel overseas.

Ocasio-Cortez indicated that climate change and green energy policies would play a big role in her trip, and said she is looking to discuss the issue with Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and "all the countries we are visiting."

AOC'S CAMPAIGN KEEPS PAYING CHINESE FOREIGN AGENT, FEC FILINGS SHOW

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she hopes to discuss "post-colonial foreign policy" with South American leaders.

"I am particularly interested in what a collaborative, climate-centered, post-colonial foreign policy could look like, especially in the Western Hemisphere," she added.

"There is a lot to cover here, from protection of the Amazon and indigenous rights to renewable energy development. I’m looking forward to it!" she added.

Fox News reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office asking for more information on what she sees a "post-colonial foreign policy" looking like but did not immediately hear back.

AOC HAS ALLIES ON BID TO BREAK UP FACEBOOK

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez suggested she would met Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a congressional delegation to his and two other countries (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

Ocasio-Cortez said progressive Reps. Nydia Velázquez of New York, Greg Casar of Texas and Maxwell Frost of Florida, and Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas would be traveling with her.

In addition to progressive climate goals, Ocasio-Cortez told followers she would also bring up immigration and the U.S. role in it.

AOC LASHES OUT AT TWITTER, CLAIMS SHE'S 'NEVER EXPERIENCED MORE HARASSMENT' BEFORE

"We will be discussing a regional approach to migration and each country’s experiences with receiving migrants," she said.

Maxwell Frost with his name tag in front of him

Rep. Maxwell Frost is among the five House Democrats who Ocasio-Cortez named as going on the trip.

Ocasio-Cortez previously criticized the U.S. policy toward cannabis as "colonial" when runner Sha’Carri Richardson was banned from a race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

"The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy," Ocasio-Cortez said in July 2021. "The [International Olympic Committee] should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use."

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

