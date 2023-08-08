AOC to talk 'post-colonial foreign policy' on Democrats' trip to South America

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she hopes to discuss "post-colonial foreign policy" during an upcoming trip to South America with four other House Democrats.

The progressive lawmaker held a Q&A session on her Instagram story on Monday night, and announced a congressional delegation to Brazil, Chile and Colombia this month during the August break, when many lawmakers travel overseas.

Ocasio-Cortez indicated that climate change and green energy policies would play a big role in her trip, and said she is looking to discuss the issue with Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and "all the countries we are visiting."

"I am particularly interested in what a collaborative, climate-centered, post-colonial foreign policy could look like, especially in the Western Hemisphere," she added.

"There is a lot to cover here, from protection of the Amazon and indigenous rights to renewable energy development. I’m looking forward to it!" she added.

Fox News reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office asking for more information on what she sees a "post-colonial foreign policy" looking like but did not immediately hear back.

Ocasio-Cortez said progressive Reps. Nydia Velázquez of New York, Greg Casar of Texas and Maxwell Frost of Florida, and Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas would be traveling with her.

In addition to progressive climate goals, Ocasio-Cortez told followers she would also bring up immigration and the U.S. role in it.

"We will be discussing a regional approach to migration and each country’s experiences with receiving migrants," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez previously criticized the U.S. policy toward cannabis as "colonial" when runner Sha’Carri Richardson was banned from a race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

"The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy," Ocasio-Cortez said in July 2021. "The [International Olympic Committee] should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use."