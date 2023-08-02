Ilhan Omar joins band Marijuana Deathsquads on stage to celebrate Minnesota legalizing cannabis

Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appeared with the band Marijuana Deathsquads Tuesday night to celebrate her state’s legalization of recreational cannabis.

The lawmaker shared several clips on her Instagram story of herself on stage alongside the group in a crowded Minneapolis venue.

"So much fun!" Omar captioned one post.

She also shared another user’s post that said, "Congresswoman [Omar] jamming with [Marijuana Deathsquads] is 10000 times better than Bill Clinton playing sax," referencing the former Democratic president’s talent with the saxophone.

MARYLAND LAW ALLOWING RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA TAKES EFFECT

A graphic promoting the event billed it as an "MN Legalization Fun Time Party" and promised "Ilhan Omar & The Music Rockers & so much more."

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar’s office for further comment.

STUDY LINKS CANNABIS ABUSE TO SCHIZOPHRENIA IN YOUNG MEN

Minnesota became the 23rd state to allow the sale of recreational cannabis Tuesday, a few months after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a wide-ranging law on the issue that was approved by the state legislature earlier this year. It’s now legal for adults 21 and over.

Omar is a supporter of legalizing cannabis and marijuana use on the federal level and expunging nonviolent marijuana-related convictions.

FEDS ORDER 6 COMPANIES TO STOP SELLING CANNABIS EDIBLES THAT LOOK LIKE KIDS' SNACKS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cannabis criminalization disproportionately impacts communities of color," she said in 2019. "We must finally legalize cannabis nationwide and expunge records for those incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses."

According to a website for the event, proceeds from ticket sales — $4.20 for an "early bird" purchase and $12 at the door — went to a Minnesota-based pro-legalization group, The Great Rise.