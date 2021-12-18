Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

Blaming Sen. Joe Manchin won't advance the party's progressive policies, the New York Democrat says

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Skepticism growing that Build Back Better will pass Video

Skepticism growing that Build Back Better will pass

Kimberley Strassel, Hugh Hewitt and Charles Lane discuss the Build Back Better bill, President Biden's pandemic response, and the Afghanistan withdrawal.

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday.

The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities. 

"It is actually delusional to believe Dems can get re-elected without acting on filibuster or student debt, Biden breaking his BBB promise, letting CTC lapse, 0 path to citizenship, etc," she warned. 

BIDEN, DEMS ‘VEHEMENTLY DISAGREE’ WITH SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN REJECTING IMMIGRATION PROPOSAL

She also claimed that reelection was unlikely when Democrats "run from" conversations about race and culture.

Ocasio-Cortez added that while some were inclined to blame moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who often opposes progressive policy items, "learned helplessness is not a disposition that inspires confidence or support."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2021.

She claimed President Biden and the congressional Democratic leadership have tools at their disposal and said a vote should be forced on the Build Back Better bill if it "really is just 1-2 votes."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks past reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 16, 2021. 

CHILD CARE PROGRAMS IN SPENDING BILL LEAD TO GOP, DEMS CLASHING OVER COST TO MIDDLE CLASS 

She said Biden told the Congressional Progressive Caucus he would put his "credibility" on the line to pass the Build Back Better bill before the bipartisan infrastructure bill vote to get them to vote for it. 

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

"They trusted him," she wrote. "I didn’t think he could promise the Senate. He promised anyway. It’s time for him to deliver."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged that the bill will likely be delayed until next year as talks between Biden and Manchin continue. 

