AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday.

The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.

"It is actually delusional to believe Dems can get re-elected without acting on filibuster or student debt, Biden breaking his BBB promise, letting CTC lapse, 0 path to citizenship, etc," she warned.

She also claimed that reelection was unlikely when Democrats "run from" conversations about race and culture.

Ocasio-Cortez added that while some were inclined to blame moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who often opposes progressive policy items, "learned helplessness is not a disposition that inspires confidence or support."

She claimed President Biden and the congressional Democratic leadership have tools at their disposal and said a vote should be forced on the Build Back Better bill if it "really is just 1-2 votes."

She said Biden told the Congressional Progressive Caucus he would put his "credibility" on the line to pass the Build Back Better bill before the bipartisan infrastructure bill vote to get them to vote for it.

"They trusted him," she wrote. "I didn’t think he could promise the Senate. He promised anyway. It’s time for him to deliver."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged that the bill will likely be delayed until next year as talks between Biden and Manchin continue.